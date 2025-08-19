NewsBytes Explainer: How 'House No. 0' helps homeless vote
Delhi's use of "House No. 0" as an address for homeless voters is making it possible for people without a permanent address to get voter IDs and join the democratic process.
Since its launch in 2013, the provision lets homeless residents use their shelter as an official address, helping them register to vote and access essential services like banking.
Voter IDs open doors to services
Shelters across Delhi, like Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, have seen many residents—people like Apurba Chatterjee and Shanti Devi—finally able to cast their votes thanks to this system.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has called concerns about fake voters unfounded.
For folks without documents like Aadhaar, such as Darshana, having a voter ID opens doors not just for elections but for daily life essentials too.