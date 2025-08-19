Next Article
Thane records over 100mm rain in 6 hours
On Monday, Thane saw over 100mm of rain in just six hours, according to the city's Disaster Management Cell.
With the India Meteorological Department predicting more downpours until August 20, this year's monsoon is bringing significant rainfall.
Traffic jams, waterlogging reported in parts of Thane
The nonstop rain has left several parts of Thane and its suburbs waterlogged and caused major traffic jams—especially in spots like Ghodbunder Road and Shahad bridge.
Flooding even reached Dombivli police station, briefly disrupting work.
Local businesses and daily commutes are taking a hit as officials scramble to manage drainage and keep things moving.
More wet days are ahead for residents this week.