Thane records over 100mm rain in 6 hours

Traffic jams, waterlogging reported in parts of Thane

The nonstop rain has left several parts of Thane and its suburbs waterlogged and caused major traffic jams—especially in spots like Ghodbunder Road and Shahad bridge.

Flooding even reached Dombivli police station, briefly disrupting work.

Local businesses and daily commutes are taking a hit as officials scramble to manage drainage and keep things moving.

More wet days are ahead for residents this week.