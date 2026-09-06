Haryana to secure 13,093 sanitation workers till age 60
Big news for sanitation workers working on municipal rolls in Haryana: 13,093 of them will be secured up to age 60, under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service Security) Act, 2024.
This move comes as workers were striking in support of their various demands, including securing permanent employment, with heaps of garbage had piled up at various places.
The government's decision aims to address their demands and bring some stability to their lives.
Haryana 10-plus year workers get ₹25,560
On top of secure jobs, these workers will get an annual dearness allowance, retirement benefits, maternity leave, and ex-gratia support through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL).
There's also a ₹2,000 monthly risk allowance and a 15% extra payment.
Plus, if you've worked on municipal rolls for over 10 years, your monthly pay jumps to ₹25,560, a much-needed raise from the previous ₹20,590.