Haryana to secure 13,093 sanitation workers till age 60

Big news for sanitation workers working on municipal rolls in Haryana: 13,093 of them will be secured up to age 60, under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service Security) Act, 2024.

This move comes as workers were striking in support of their various demands, including securing permanent employment, with heaps of garbage had piled up at various places.

The government's decision aims to address their demands and bring some stability to their lives.