Haryana turns 60 as Narendra Modi praises courage and traditions
India
Haryana just turned 60, and top leaders took a moment to celebrate.
Prime Minister Modi shared his wishes on X, highlighting the state's courage, rich folk traditions, and big wins in sports and farming.
Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi greet Haryana
Amit Shah called Haryana a land of bravery and prosperity, pointing out its key role in national security and agriculture.
Rahul Gandhi also sent greetings, reminding everyone how India's cultural diversity shapes its identity.
The Congress party joined in, too, encouraging unity and progress for all states marking their foundation days.