Haryana woman gang-raped by 3 cops at MLA's farmhouse 

On September 22, Mohit and Yadav took the woman to Hasanpur, picking up Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar on the way.

They took her to a farmhouse on Atrasi-Hasanpur road and rented two rooms.

According to the woman's complaint, police Head Constable Pramod arranged food and liquor for them at the farmhouse.

Hasanpur Kotwali in-charge Amar Pal Singh stated that the property where the alleged rape occurred purportedly belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand.