Haryana woman gang-raped by 3 cops at MLA's farmhouse
What's the story
A 24-year-old woman from Haryana was allegedly raped by three uniformed personnel at a farmhouse in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, after she was lured with promises of visiting religious places. The accused include two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, all of whom have been arrested. The fourth accused tried to force himself on her, but she managed to push him out and lock the door.
Incident details
Woman lured to meet CRPF inspector for religious trip
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakhan Singh Yadav, the woman, a resident of Fatehabad, Haryana, was contacted on September 20 by a female acquaintance.
The acquaintance asked her to meet CRPF Inspector Mohit for a religious trip in Amroha.
The victim met Mohit in Sonipat on September 21, and they traveled to Meerut, where CRPF Head Constable Lalaram Yadav joined them.
Assault reported
Woman taken to farmhouse after picking up another person
On September 22, Mohit and Yadav took the woman to Hasanpur, picking up Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Tomar on the way.
They took her to a farmhouse on Atrasi-Hasanpur road and rented two rooms.
According to the woman's complaint, police Head Constable Pramod arranged food and liquor for them at the farmhouse.
Hasanpur Kotwali in-charge Amar Pal Singh stated that the property where the alleged rape occurred purportedly belongs to an independent MLA from Uttarakhand.
Legal action
Victim pushes out accused, contacts police
The victim alleged that Mohit, Yadav, and Tomar raped her one after another. Pramod also allegedly attempted to rape her, but she managed to push him out and lock the door.
She then contacted police around 6:00am on Wednesday using an online helpline number. Teams from Hasanpur and Rajabpur police stations reached the farmhouse, rescued her, and arrested all four accused.
Disciplinary action
Departmental proceedings initiated against suspended sub-inspector
Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakhan Singh Yadav confirmed that an FIR has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abduction or enticement and gangrape.
All four accused have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against Sub-Inspector Tomar after his suspension.
A report has been sent to senior CRPF authorities recommending strict disciplinary action against the two paramilitary personnel involved in this incident.