Haryana woman gives birth to son after 10 daughters
India
In Haryana, a 38-year-old woman welcomed her 11th child—a baby boy—after having 10 daughters.
The high-risk delivery happened earlier this month in Jind district, and thankfully, both mom and baby are doing well.
Why this story matters
The family's long wait for a son highlights how strong the preference for boys still is in parts of India.
Even with limited income, the father said most of his daughters go to school.
But health experts warn that chasing a son through repeated pregnancies can put women at serious risk—and Haryana's gender ratio shows there's still work to do on changing mindsets.