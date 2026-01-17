Haryana woman reports gang-rape after being offered a ride
India
A woman in Bahalgarh, Haryana, says she was gang-raped by three men after accepting a lift from people she knew while waiting at ITI Chowk in Sonipat.
Inside the car, she was allegedly forced to drink alcohol and then assaulted.
She reached out to her family right after, and they quickly got the police involved.
Police move fast; investigation ongoing
Police have already arrested one suspect, Sumit, and are actively searching for the other two.
Senior officer Nidhi Nain shared that they're working hard to bring everyone involved to justice.
The case has sparked fresh worries about women's safety in the area.