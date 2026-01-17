Haryana woman reports gang-rape after being offered a ride India Jan 17, 2026

A woman in Bahalgarh, Haryana, says she was gang-raped by three men after accepting a lift from people she knew while waiting at ITI Chowk in Sonipat.

Inside the car, she was allegedly forced to drink alcohol and then assaulted.

She reached out to her family right after, and they quickly got the police involved.