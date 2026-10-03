Haryana's NCR requires PUC for fuel from October 1, 2026

Gas stations have been told that the government is in the process of installing Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in NCR petrol pumps for quick PUC checks; until then, staff will check certificates by hand.

If you show up without a valid PUC, you could be fined up to ₹10,000 and sent straight to an authorized center.

Pumps must also put up bilingual signs so everyone's in the loop, and stations that don't follow the rules could face strict action.