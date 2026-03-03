Haryana's per capita income way above national average

But 70% families earn less than ₹1.8 lakh a year

Despite these big numbers, 70% of Haryana families actually earn less than ₹1.8 lakh a year and qualify for subsidies.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda called the high income figure a "statistical illusion," saying booming cities like Gurugram skew the stats while rural struggles get overlooked.

Officials say their data is solid, noting the per capita GSDP figure is an aggregate measure and not intended to represent household take-home income, and that different datasets serve different purposes.