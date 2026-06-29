Haryana's Sonipat twin pipeline 98% complete to curb Yamuna ammonia
India
Haryana is wrapping up a big project to cut down ammonia pollution in the Yamuna River, a problem that keeps messing with Delhi's water supply and harms fish.
The main fix? A new twin pipeline replacing an old open drain in Sonipat, now 98% finished, as confirmed to the National Green Tribunal.
Pipeline to protect Delhi's treated water
This pipeline will block industrial waste from sneaking into Delhi's treated water supply.
For now, temporary barriers are keeping things safe.
Haryana has also found 35 illegal waste outlets feeding pollution into the system and has promised a cleanup plan by 2028.
Ammonia spikes happen up to 22 times each winter, sometimes shutting down water plants and posing real health risks, so this upgrade couldn't come soon enough.