Haryana's Sonipat twin pipeline 98% complete to curb Yamuna ammonia

Pipeline to protect Delhi's treated water

This pipeline will block industrial waste from sneaking into Delhi's treated water supply.

For now, temporary barriers are keeping things safe.

Haryana has also found 35 illegal waste outlets feeding pollution into the system and has promised a cleanup plan by 2028.

Ammonia spikes happen up to 22 times each winter, sometimes shutting down water plants and posing real health risks, so this upgrade couldn't come soon enough.