Have 3 kids per family, not less, RSS chief tells Indians

At the RSS centenary event in Delhi, Mohan Bhagwat urged Indian families to have three children, saying, "Not less than three, not much more either." He pointed to falling birth rates across communities and suggested this number keeps things balanced.

Societies with too few children risk fading away: Bhagwat Bhagwat argued that societies with too few children risk fading away—a warning he says comes from scriptures.

With India's replacement rate at 2.1, he believes aiming for three kids makes sense.

He also mentioned that spacing out births is healthier for both parents and children, plus having siblings helps keep egos in check.

Science backs his 3-kid-per-family stance Bhagwat emphasized striking a balance—enough people for a strong society but not so many that resources get stretched thin.

He warned against letting the population drop below replacement levels, saying science supports his view on having three kids per family.