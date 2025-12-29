'Pursue till he gets death penalty...': Unnao rape survivor's vow

The Unnao rape survivor has vowed to continue her fight for justice after the Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order suspending the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA who raped her. "I had faith in the Supreme Court that justice would be delivered... my struggle is ongoing and will continue...I have to pursue this till he gets the death penalty," she told IANS.

Twitter Post Survivor's interview Delhi: On the Supreme Court staying Unnao rape convict former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail, the victim’s mother says, "I thank the Supreme Court. The court specially opened to hear our case, and for that, we are grateful..." pic.twitter.com/nC95VQUfOA — IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2025

Gratitude expressed Survivor's mother expresses gratitude to Supreme Court The survivor's mother also thanked the Supreme Court for its intervention. "The court opened to hear our case and, for that, we are grateful," she said. The survivor had previously hinted at possible connections between Sengar and a judge involved in her case, as well as with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer who investigated it.

Legal proceedings Supreme Court issues notice to Sengar The Supreme Court has now issued a notice to Sengar on a plea by the CBI, which was the lead investigating agency in this case. The court gave Sengar four weeks to respond and emphasized that there is no question of compromising personal liberty. He remains in jail for now, serving a concurrent sentence for the custodial death of the survivor's father.

Controversial release High court's controversial order suspended Sengar's sentence The Delhi High Court had earlier suspended Sengar's sentence and granted him bail pending an appeal against the trial court's verdict. The court had controversially held that Sengar's status as an MLA did not make him a 'public servant,' and separately, POCSO was not applicable for his conviction. This decision was widely criticized and led to protests in Delhi.