'Pursue till he gets death penalty...': Unnao rape survivor's vow
The Unnao rape survivor has vowed to continue her fight for justice after the Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order suspending the sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA who raped her. "I had faith in the Supreme Court that justice would be delivered... my struggle is ongoing and will continue...I have to pursue this till he gets the death penalty," she told IANS.
Survivor's mother expresses gratitude to Supreme Court
The survivor's mother also thanked the Supreme Court for its intervention. "The court opened to hear our case and, for that, we are grateful," she said. The survivor had previously hinted at possible connections between Sengar and a judge involved in her case, as well as with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer who investigated it.
Supreme Court issues notice to Sengar
The Supreme Court has now issued a notice to Sengar on a plea by the CBI, which was the lead investigating agency in this case. The court gave Sengar four weeks to respond and emphasized that there is no question of compromising personal liberty. He remains in jail for now, serving a concurrent sentence for the custodial death of the survivor's father.
High court's controversial order suspended Sengar's sentence
The Delhi High Court had earlier suspended Sengar's sentence and granted him bail pending an appeal against the trial court's verdict. The court had controversially held that Sengar's status as an MLA did not make him a 'public servant,' and separately, POCSO was not applicable for his conviction. This decision was widely criticized and led to protests in Delhi.
Survivor's family faces intimidation during protests
The release of Sengar led to clashes in Delhi between security forces and the survivor's family. Disturbing visuals showed her mother being forcibly removed from a bus as she tried to protest against Sengar's release. "We did not get justice. My daughter has been held captive. It seems they want to kill us," she said after the incident.