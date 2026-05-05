HBSE to announce 2026 Class 12 results by May 15
India
HBSE is set to announce the Class 12 results for 2026 on or before May 15, according to Board Chairman Pavan Kumar Sharma.
The exact date isn't out yet, but the wait is almost over for more than 560,000 students who took the exams across Haryana.
How to check HBSE results
Results will be revealed first in a press conference, then posted on bseh.org: just enter your exam type, roll number, and date of birth.
You can also get your result by texting "RESULTHB10 (space) ROLL NUMBER" to 56263 or logging into DigiLocker.
Your mark sheet will have all the details you'll need for next steps.