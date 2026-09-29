Head constable Kannaki dies after alleged shove at Paramakudi hospital
India
Kannaki, a 35-year-old head constable from Tamil Nadu, died on Monday after being pushed during a clash at Paramakudi government hospital.
She was trying to calm things down between two groups of youths who had come in after a previous fight, when a man named Karuppu Raja allegedly shoved her, causing fatal head injuries.
Police launch manhunt for Karuppu Raja
Police have launched a manhunt for Karuppu Raja, who fled the scene right after the incident.
Senior officers visited the hospital and have launched a search to trace and arrest Karuppu Raja.
The tragedy is a tough reminder of the risks police officers face every day while trying to keep the peace, even in places like hospitals.