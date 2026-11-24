Head-on crash on Lakhimpur-Nighasan road kills 4, injures 6
A van trying to overtake another vehicle on the Lakhimpur-Nighasan road crashed head-on into a truck, leaving four people dead and six injured.
The victims, mostly from Nighasan tehsil, were heading home from Lakhimpur when the accident happened.
Those who lost their lives included Jagannath (72), his son Pappu (30), Bahadur (40), and Ajay, who was in his 30s.
Driver absconded as police seize truck
The truck driver ran off after the crash, but police have seized his vehicle and started an investigation.
One passenger in critical condition was sent to Lucknow Trauma Centre, while others are being treated locally.
Traffic on the road is back to normal after authorities cleared the scene.