A van trying to overtake another vehicle on the Lakhimpur-Nighasan road crashed head-on into a truck, leaving four people dead and six injured.

The victims, mostly from Nighasan tehsil, were heading home from Lakhimpur when the accident happened.

Those who lost their lives included Jagannath (72), his son Pappu (30), Bahadur (40), and Ajay, who was in his 30s.