Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh inspects hospitals amid H1N1 outbreak
India
Delhi just logged 166 new H1N1 (swine flu) cases in the past day, pushing the total to 2,612.
With overall influenza A cases now at about 3,300, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has been making rounds at city hospitals such as Indira Gandhi Hospital to check if they're ready to handle the outbreak.
AAP raises alarms over GTB shortages
AAP leaders have raised alarms about issues at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, such as missing medicines and unavailable tests.
Meanwhile, Singh has been closely monitoring preparedness across hospitals.