Health ministry orders equal intern stipend for FMGs and IMGs
Big update for medical interns: the government just ruled that foreign medical graduates (FMGs) will now get the same stipend as Indian medical graduates (IMGs) while interning.
This move, announced by the health ministry, follows Supreme Court orders and national guidelines, aiming to level the playing field for all young doctors.
Five institutions must follow internship rules
Five government medical institutions, including Safdarjung, RML, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, NEIGRIHMS Shillong, and RIMS Imphal, have to follow this rule under the 2021 internship regulations.
The notice referred to an NMC circular dated March 4, 2022, regarding guidelines for Foreign Medical Graduates.
Now, FMG interns can expect fair treatment and financial support just like their peers trained in India.