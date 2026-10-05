Health officials link Lucknow dengue surge to rains and waterlogging
India
Dengue is on the rise in Lucknow, with 87 new cases reported in five days, between September 29 and October 3, bringing this year's total to 342.
Health officials say the recent rains and waterlogging have made it easier for dengue-spreading mosquitoes to breed.
Lucknow ramps up fogging, urges residents
To tackle the surge, city teams are stepping up fogging, spraying, and clearing out stagnant water across the city.
Officials are urging residents to pitch in by not letting water collect around homes and using mosquito nets or repellents, especially since October is peak dengue season.