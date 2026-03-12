Heat wave alert in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra; Nandurbar hits 42.4degC
IMD has put out an orange alert for a severe heat wave in Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch from March 11-13.
Nandurbar just hit a blazing 42.4 Celsius, and several spots in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are seeing similar highs.
Similar temperatures in Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, UP
This heat isn't just local: Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh are all sweating with temperatures around 38 Celsius.
More hot days are expected through mid-March 2026 (around March 17, 2026).
The good news? Some relief is coming: a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from March 14, bringing rain there; the northeast is expected to see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall (Arunachal Pradesh from March 12-14; Assam and Meghalaya around March 13-15).