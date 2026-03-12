Heat wave alert in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra; Nandurbar hits 42.4degC

Similar temperatures in Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, UP

This heat isn't just local: Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh are all sweating with temperatures around 38 Celsius.

More hot days are expected through mid-March 2026 (around March 17, 2026).

The good news? Some relief is coming: a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from March 14, bringing rain there; the northeast is expected to see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall (Arunachal Pradesh from March 12-14; Assam and Meghalaya around March 13-15).