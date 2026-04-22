Heatwave drives 20-25% AC sales spike, retailers face shortages
With the heatwave showing no mercy, people have been scrambling to buy air conditioners, so much that stores can't keep up.
Retailers are only getting about half the quantities they have ordered thanks to production slowdowns and LPG supply hiccups.
In just the last two weeks, AC sales jumped 20% to 25% compared with last year as buyers try to beat more price hikes.
Bigger outdoor AC units now required
Southern states like Tamil Nadu have seen sales soar by up to 90%, while places like Uttar Pradesh aren't far behind with a 30% to 40% spike.
Making newer, energy-efficient models is trickier now because of bigger outdoor units required by new rules.
Companies like Havells India have already bumped prices up by as much as 15%.
With labor shortages and ongoing supply chain issues, getting your hands on an air conditioner might stay tough for a while.