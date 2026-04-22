Heatwave drives 20-25% AC sales spike, retailers face shortages

Bigger outdoor AC units now required

Southern states like Tamil Nadu have seen sales soar by up to 90%, while places like Uttar Pradesh aren't far behind with a 30% to 40% spike.

Making newer, energy-efficient models is trickier now because of bigger outdoor units required by new rules.

Companies like Havells India have already bumped prices up by as much as 15%.

With labor shortages and ongoing supply chain issues, getting your hands on an air conditioner might stay tough for a while.