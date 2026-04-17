Heatwave grips north India, temperatures nearing 40°C in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for North India, with temperatures nearing or exceeding 40°C in Uttar Pradesh , Bihar, Rajasthan, and intense heat conditions in Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh. The extreme heat has raised concerns around public health. In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, strong westerly winds have intensified into severe heatwaves, affecting health and daily routines.

Health impact UP's Banda records around 42°C Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a rapid rise in temperatures, with cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi crossing 40°C. Banda has recorded around 42°C. The heatwave has increased electricity demand and led to water shortages. Health authorities have warned of dehydration and heatstroke risks, advising people to stay indoors during the afternoons.

Heatwave warning Patna may cross 40°C mark soon Bihar is also witnessing a sharp increase in temperature, with Patna and over 20 districts reporting intense heat. Cities like Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Purnia are expected to cross 40°C soon. Rajasthan remains one of the worst-affected states with temperatures in cities like Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Kota ranging between 41°C and 44°C. The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for the next 48 hours in these regions.

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Weather forecast Temporary relief in Delhi-NCR after April 19 In Delhi-NCR, temperatures have climbed between 36°C and 39°C. However, light rain and thunderstorms after April 19 may bring some temporary relief. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rapid rise in temperatures with no immediate chances of rainfall. Some regions may see weather changes after April 19 but intense heat is likely to continue until then.

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Regional impact Rain, hailstorms expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Himachal Pradesh may see strong winds, rain, and hailstorms between April 17 and 20 due to a western disturbance. Similar conditions are expected in Uttarakhand, while Jammu and Kashmir may see rain and snowfall in higher regions. In South India, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana are witnessing temperatures crossing 40°C with high humidity levels in coastal regions.