Heavy monsoon rains in Chhattisgarh cause 5 rain-related deaths
India
Heavy monsoon rains have turned life upside down in Chhattisgarh, leading to severe flooding and road blockages.
Sadly, five people have died in rain-related incidents across the state.
Raipur, Bastar, and Durg are among the worst-hit areas, with officials urging residents near rivers to stay alert.
Authorities evacuate 50+ students in Gariaband
In Gariaband district, key routes like National Highway 130 are still waterlogged, and many local roads are closed.
Authorities have evacuated more than 50 students from a residential school to safer ground as rivers keep rising.
Police and district administration personnel have been deployed to help people out and keep everyone safe as more storm warnings roll in for nearby districts.