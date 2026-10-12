Heavy October downpour cools Delhi to 18.7°C, feels like winter
India
Delhi just got a heavy October downpour, which dropped the temperature to a comfy 18.7 degrees Celsius, around 2.3 degrees Celsius cooler than usual for this time of year.
It felt like a sneak peek of winter, but don't get your sweaters out yet (this chill is only temporary).
Delhi may warm to 33-34°C
The cool spell happened because rain and clouds kept things shady, and breezy air moved in from higher up.
But the available forecast suggests temperatures could rise again over the following days: expect highs around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius and nights near 23 degrees Celsius soon.
Real winter in Delhi usually kicks in from November, though.