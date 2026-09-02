Heavy overnight rain collapses West Bardhaman road in West Bengal
Heavy rain in West Bardhaman, West Bengal, caused a major road to suddenly sink by around 6 to 7 feet after heavy rain overnight.
The collapsed stretch between Nuni More and Madanpur has cut off all traffic: no cars, bikes, or ambulances can get through.
Locals quickly put up bamboo barricades to keep people safe, but with no alternate route available, daily commutes and hospital trips are on hold.
West Bardhaman residents demand emergency repairs
Residents suspect nonstop rain eroded the soil under the road; a local BJP leader thinks a nearby pond played a part.
The road was just built last year for ₹3 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and seemed fine until now.
Officials showed up at 3am to check things out and coordinate with villagers.
People are demanding emergency repairs and a permanent fix so their main lifeline isn't left hanging again.