Heavy overnight rain cools Bengaluru, IMD issues yellow alert
Bengaluru started Sunday feeling a lot cooler after heavy overnight rain, with Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recording 94.2mm and HAL Airport getting 66mm of rain since Saturday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for Bidar, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapur, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Shivamogga, Chikkamangaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballpur and Bengaluru South, and says more showers are likely in the next few days.
IMD forecasts Bengaluru showers 20-32°C
IMD scientists say Bengaluru can expect cloudy skies, light to moderate rain or thundershowers, and gusty winds around 30 to 40km/h through Monday.
Temperatures should hover between 20 degrees Celsius at night and 32 degrees Celsius during the day.
The rain is bringing relief from recent heat.