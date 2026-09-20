Heavy overnight rain cools Bengaluru, IMD issues yellow alert

Bengaluru started Sunday feeling a lot cooler after heavy overnight rain, with Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recording 94.2mm and HAL Airport getting 66mm of rain since Saturday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for Bidar, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapur, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Shivamogga, Chikkamangaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballpur and Bengaluru South, and says more showers are likely in the next few days.