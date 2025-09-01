Next Article
Heavy rain alert in Telangana for several districts
Heads up, Telangana!
The weather department has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts on Monday, including Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.
Expect thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 40km/h—so it's smart to stay cautious if you're in these areas.
Light to moderate rain expected in Hyderabad
Hyderabad isn't off the hook either; the city is likely to see light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers over the next two days.
On Sunday, Ashwapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem got the most rain at 34.3mm.
It is advisable for residents to keep an eye on updates and take care while heading out.