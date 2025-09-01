Himachal, J&K: 660 roads blocked, including 4 national highways

Farmers in Lahaul-Spiti facing big losses

Farmers in Lahaul-Spiti are facing big losses, especially those counting on the apple harvest.

Red weather alerts are out for several Himachal districts like Chamba and Solan, with Shimla under an orange alert.

Meanwhile, the main Jammu-Srinagar highway has been shut for six days straight, even pausing the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Local authorities say they're working nonstop to clear roads and get things back to normal as soon as possible.