Himachal, J&K: 660 roads blocked, including 4 national highways
Heavy monsoon rains have thrown life off track in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, blocking more than 660 roads—including four national highways—thanks to flash floods and landslides.
The Manali-Atal Tunnel highway is especially hit, making travel and trade tough, especially for farmers and traders in the region.
Farmers in Lahaul-Spiti facing big losses
Farmers in Lahaul-Spiti are facing big losses, especially those counting on the apple harvest.
Red weather alerts are out for several Himachal districts like Chamba and Solan, with Shimla under an orange alert.
Meanwhile, the main Jammu-Srinagar highway has been shut for six days straight, even pausing the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.
Local authorities say they're working nonstop to clear roads and get things back to normal as soon as possible.