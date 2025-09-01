Next Article
IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in Maharashtra this September
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says most of Maharashtra can expect above-normal rainfall through this September, with the monsoon showing no signs of leaving before mid-month.
A fresh weather system is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, which will help keep the rains going.
IMD's forecast helps local authorities plan ahead
August already saw 18% more rain than usual, and regions like Marathwada and Konkan had big surpluses.
The continued wet spell is important for paddy farmers who rely on steady monsoons, but some areas—especially parts of Konkan and southern Marathwada and central Maharashtra—might get less rain than normal.
