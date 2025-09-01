Next Article
Hyderabad Police urge Ganesh Chaturthi organizers to wrap processions early
Hyderabad Police are encouraging Ganesh festival organizers to finish idol immersion processions by evening this year, aiming to keep everyone safe as they head home.
With extra security in place, they're hoping for smooth festivities and are asking both organizers and the public to pitch in for a hassle-free celebration.
Police, festival leaders on same page
At a recent meeting, senior police officials and local festival leaders agreed that bringing back early processions would help keep things orderly.
They stressed working together—better security plus community support—to make sure this year's immersions go off safely and without trouble.