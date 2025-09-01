Hyderabad Police urge Ganesh Chaturthi organizers to wrap processions early India Sep 01, 2025

Hyderabad Police are encouraging Ganesh festival organizers to finish idol immersion processions by evening this year, aiming to keep everyone safe as they head home.

With extra security in place, they're hoping for smooth festivities and are asking both organizers and the public to pitch in for a hassle-free celebration.