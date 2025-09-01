Next Article
China, India agree to keep diplomacy independent at SCO summit
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, China, in October 2024, PM Modi and President Xi Jinping made it clear: India and China want to be development partners, not rivals.
Both leaders agreed to keep their diplomacy independent—no outside influence—and highlighted how crucial border peace is for keeping things stable between the two countries.
Modi, Xi discuss ways to make trade fairer
Modi and Xi also talked about making trade fairer, expanding bilateral trade and investment ties, and facing regional security issues like terrorism together.
With US tariffs putting pressure on growth, both sides see stronger economic ties as a win.
They discussed direct flights as a next step to help people connect more easily.