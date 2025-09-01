Next Article
WR to equip all locomotives with KAVACH for safer train travel
Western Railways (WR) is gearing up to install KAVACH, an Automatic Train Protection system, in every one of its locomotives.
The goal? Make train travel safer by stopping overspeeding, collisions, and signal passing at danger (SPAD) before they happen.
Right now, 168 Mumbai-based locomotives are already running with KAVACH on board.
WR and CR's progress so far
Of those 168 upgraded engines, 118 belong to WR and 50 to Central Railways (CR).
WR wants all 850 of its locomotives covered with KAVACH.
CR hasn't shared a finish date yet but just hit its own milestone—installing the system on its 50th engine as of August 31.
The tech uses radio links to track trains in real time and keep everything moving safely.