Virar building collapse during birthday party: 17 dead, including toddler
A devastating building collapse in Virar East in August 2025 claimed 17 lives—including a one-year-old girl—during a birthday party.
The four-storey Ramabai Apartment, built in 2013 without official approval and home to several families, gave way suddenly while celebrations were underway.
Developer, landowners didn't act after VVCMC warning
Back in 2020, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) had flagged serious structural concerns but the developer and landowners didn't act.
After a rescue effort, police arrested five people—including the developer—on charges of culpable negligence and illegal construction.
Nearby families were evacuated for safety checks.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family as investigations into negligence continue.