Virar building collapse during birthday party: 17 dead, including toddler

Developer, landowners didn't act after VVCMC warning

Back in 2020, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) had flagged serious structural concerns but the developer and landowners didn't act.

After a rescue effort, police arrested five people—including the developer—on charges of culpable negligence and illegal construction.

Nearby families were evacuated for safety checks.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family as investigations into negligence continue.