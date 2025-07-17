Next Article
Heavy rain alert issued for Bengaluru
Heads up, Bengaluru! The IMD has put the city and nearby districts on a yellow alert for heavy rain today.
Expect cloudy skies and cooler temps between 20°C and 30°C.
The heaviest showers are likely today, with lighter rain sticking around until July 22—finally breaking the streak of patchy monsoon weather.
Stay safe, plan ahead if you're traveling this week
Besides getting drenched, there's a real chance of sudden downpours, waterlogged roads, and traffic delays across several districts like Mysuru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.
Some coastal areas even saw school closures after an orange alert for very heavy rain.
The IMD is also warning about possible landslides in hilly regions—so if you're traveling or commuting this week, stay safe and plan ahead!