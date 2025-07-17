Heavy rain alert issued for Bengaluru

Stay safe, plan ahead if you're traveling this week

Besides getting drenched, there's a real chance of sudden downpours, waterlogged roads, and traffic delays across several districts like Mysuru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga.

Some coastal areas even saw school closures after an orange alert for very heavy rain.

The IMD is also warning about possible landslides in hilly regions—so if you're traveling or commuting this week, stay safe and plan ahead!