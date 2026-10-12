Heavy rain and simultaneous metro closures disrupt Delhi commuters
Delhi commuters had a rough Monday morning as heavy rain and Metro station closures hit at the same time.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a red alert for thunderstorms, which led to waterlogging in the Jhandewalan Temple area near Karol Bagh in central Delhi, definitely not what you want during rush hour.
Six Delhi Metro stations restrict access
Six Delhi Metro stations, including Janpath and Mandi House, had entry and exit facilities shut until 4pm because of an opposition march protesting alleged electoral roll issues.
Interchange was still open, but entry and exit were blocked as a security step.
Early traffic wasn't too bad near protest sites, but with the rain and restrictions, getting around was extra tricky.
DMRC said, "The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations."