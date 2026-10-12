Heavy rain and simultaneous metro closures disrupt Delhi commuters

Six Delhi Metro stations, including Janpath and Mandi House, had entry and exit facilities shut until 4pm because of an opposition march protesting alleged electoral roll issues.

Interchange was still open, but entry and exit were blocked as a security step.

Early traffic wasn't too bad near protest sites, but with the rain and restrictions, getting around was extra tricky.

DMRC said, "The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations."