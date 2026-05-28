Heavy rain and storms give Gurugram relief from brutal heatwave

IMD warns Haryana of storms

The IMD has warned about more thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and fast winds (up to 90km per hour) across parts of Haryana, including Gurugram.

Heavy showers drenched roads and social media was flooded with dramatic shots of dark clouds and soaked streets, a big contrast from last week's scorching sun.

Officials say storms will stick around for a few days, so residents should keep an eye on weather updates and stay cautious.