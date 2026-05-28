Heavy rain and storms give Gurugram relief from brutal heatwave
Gurugram finally got a break from the brutal heatwave, as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds rolled in on Thursday.
With temperatures hitting 45 degrees Celsius lately, the sudden downpour was a welcome change.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted this shift for Delhi-NCR due to a western disturbance and extra moisture in the air.
IMD warns Haryana of storms
The IMD has warned about more thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and fast winds (up to 90km per hour) across parts of Haryana, including Gurugram.
Heavy showers drenched roads and social media was flooded with dramatic shots of dark clouds and soaked streets, a big contrast from last week's scorching sun.
Officials say storms will stick around for a few days, so residents should keep an eye on weather updates and stay cautious.