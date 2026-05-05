Heavy rain causes cab shortage at Kempegowda International Airport
India
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was hit by a cab shortage on Sunday night after heavy rain and waterlogging made many drivers skip airport pickups.
With traffic jams and flooded roads, some drivers even logged off apps such as Ola and Uber, leaving travelers stuck with long waits.
Bengaluru passengers had hardly any options
The shortage left passengers, especially those relying on late-night app cabs, with hardly any options.
One traveler summed it up as stressful, waiting ages just to get a ride.
The chaos carried on through the night with no official update from airport authorities, highlighting how much Bengaluru needs more reliable last-mile transport when the weather turns rough.