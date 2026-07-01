Heavy rain drenches Mumbai yet schools remain open Thursday
Mumbai got hit with heavy rain on Wednesday, leading to waterlogged streets and traffic jams all over the city.
Even with all the chaos, the BMC and the Maharashtra government haven't called off schools, so classes are still on for Thursday unless there's a last-minute update.
Harbour Line briefly stopped then resumed
The downpour flooded spots like Andheri West and made traffic crawl on the Western Express Highway near Santacruz East.
Harbour Line trains were briefly stopped after an overhead wire issue between Nerul and Vashi but are running again now.
The IMD says to expect more heavy rain this week, so keep an eye out for possible flooding or travel delays.
Kerala's Kannur and Kasaragod declare holidays
While Mumbai schools remain open, districts in Kerala such as Kannur and Kasaragod have already declared holidays because of similar weather.
If you're in Mumbai, it's smart to check official updates just in case anything changes.