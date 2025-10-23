Heavy rain expected in Bengaluru this week: IMD

Traffic police issue advisory for commuters

Rain is expected across Bengaluru Urban and Rural, plus districts like Chamarajanagara and Mysuru.

Usual October weather here is pretty pleasant, but this week's downpour means waterlogged roads and fallen trees—think closed routes like Ali Asker Road and Panathur Main Road.

Maintenance on Outer Ring Road near Marathahalli isn't helping either.

Police are asking everyone to leave early, use alternate routes, and keep an eye on updates until things clear up.