Rampur, Mudhol hounds now training for BSF commando ops
For the first time, the Border Security Force (BSF) is training Indian dog breeds—Mudhol and Rampur Hounds—for elite commando work.
This move follows PM Modi's 2018 push to support homegrown breeds and is managed by the National Training Centre for Dogs in Madhya Pradesh.
Dogs learning helicopter descents, river rafting
These Indian hounds are learning some seriously tough skills: helicopter descents, river rafting, and sniffing out hidden threats.
Since 2018, about 150 have completed training with a solid success rate.
Their speed and stamina make them perfect for India's challenging terrains—and it's a big step for self-reliance in national security.
Out of nearly 700 dogs serving with BSF today, 150 are now indigenous breeds, with about a dozen taking on these high-stakes commando roles for the very first time, while the rest serve in other operational roles such as detection and tracking.