Rampur, Mudhol hounds now training for BSF commando ops

Dogs learning helicopter descents, river rafting

These Indian hounds are learning some seriously tough skills: helicopter descents, river rafting, and sniffing out hidden threats.

Since 2018, about 150 have completed training with a solid success rate.

Their speed and stamina make them perfect for India's challenging terrains—and it's a big step for self-reliance in national security.

Out of nearly 700 dogs serving with BSF today, 150 are now indigenous breeds, with about a dozen taking on these high-stakes commando roles for the very first time, while the rest serve in other operational roles such as detection and tracking.