Northeast monsoon picks up strength, Chennai receives heavy rainfall

16,000 hectares of farmland are flooded

About 16,000 hectares of farmland are flooded, and the government has promised compensation if crop damage is over 33%.

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin shared that rains could be even heavier than last year, but discussed relief activities and precautionary measures to be carried out by party members in the field.

With high humidity and temperatures swinging between 24.5°C and 28.6°C in Chennai, residents are being urged to stay updated on weather alerts and take care while getting around.