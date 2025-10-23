Northeast monsoon picks up strength, Chennai receives heavy rainfall
Chennai and nearby districts are getting hit with heavy rain this Thursday as the northeast monsoon picks up strength.
The IMD says more light to moderate showers, plus thunderstorms, are on the way for other parts of Tamil Nadu.
All this rain has already caused waterlogged streets and slowed traffic across the region.
16,000 hectares of farmland are flooded
About 16,000 hectares of farmland are flooded, and the government has promised compensation if crop damage is over 33%.
Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin shared that rains could be even heavier than last year, but discussed relief activities and precautionary measures to be carried out by party members in the field.
With high humidity and temperatures swinging between 24.5°C and 28.6°C in Chennai, residents are being urged to stay updated on weather alerts and take care while getting around.