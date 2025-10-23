Sabarimala gold heist: Ex-manager detained, probe court-monitored

SIT has taken key records

The SIT has taken key records from the Travancore Devaswom Board showing gold sheets handed to contractor Unnikrishnan Potti, who is also under arrest.

The court wasn't happy with delays in handing over documents and has ordered an independent, court-monitored probe to keep things transparent.

Reports suggest some stolen gold was used for personal events.

As of October 23, 2025, no board officials have been formally arrested beyond those already named, but the investigation is being closely watched.