Sabarimala gold heist: Ex-manager detained, probe court-monitored
Murari Babu, who used to manage Kerala's Sabarimala temple, has been detained by a Special Investigation Team in connection with the misappropriation of gold plating from Lord Ayyappa's shrine.
Investigators say he tried to cover it up by recording the missing gold as copper.
Investigators have reported that about 475gm of temple gold went missing, and the Kerala High Court suspects there was a conspiracy within the temple management.
SIT has taken key records
The SIT has taken key records from the Travancore Devaswom Board showing gold sheets handed to contractor Unnikrishnan Potti, who is also under arrest.
The court wasn't happy with delays in handing over documents and has ordered an independent, court-monitored probe to keep things transparent.
Reports suggest some stolen gold was used for personal events.
As of October 23, 2025, no board officials have been formally arrested beyond those already named, but the investigation is being closely watched.