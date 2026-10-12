Heavy rain floods Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of disruptions, flights normal
Delhi-NCR woke up to a soggy Monday as heavy rain and thunderstorms flooded several city spots.
The IMD had already warned about possible traffic disruptions, a higher risk of road accidents and water accumulation in low-lying areas, but flight operations at Delhi airport remained normal, with ground teams coordinating with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth journey for passengers.
Travelers were reminded to double-check with their airlines just in case.
Delhi waterlogging, uprooted trees disrupt commutes
Several parts of the city saw serious water buildup, while uprooted trees came down in several other parts of the city.
Commuters faced slow traffic and were urged to stay updated on road conditions.
The good news? IMD says things will dry up soon: expect partly cloudy skies and warmer days from October 13 to October 17.