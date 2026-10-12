Heavy rain floods Delhi-NCR, IMD warns of disruptions, flights normal

Delhi-NCR woke up to a soggy Monday as heavy rain and thunderstorms flooded several city spots.

The IMD had already warned about possible traffic disruptions, a higher risk of road accidents and water accumulation in low-lying areas, but flight operations at Delhi airport remained normal, with ground teams coordinating with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure a smooth journey for passengers.

Travelers were reminded to double-check with their airlines just in case.