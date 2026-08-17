Heavy rain floods Lucknow neighborhoods, Aliganj records 100mm

The flooding hit hardest where drainage systems just couldn't keep up, especially in Jankipuram's Sector D and parts of Gomti Nagar Extension.

Residents said the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had interconnected nullahs during civil work, which affected the natural flow of water and made some stretches vulnerable to water accumulation.

As one Congress corporator put it, all that money feels like a "waste of public funds."

Commuters struggled too, with two-wheeler riders slipping on soaked roads, and many worried about things getting worse if the rains keep coming.