Heavy rain floods Thiruvananthapuram, Thampanoor roads knee deep, traffic jams
Thiruvananthapuram saw heavy rain on Thursday, flooding key areas like Thampanoor and leaving roads near the main railway station and bus terminal under knee-deep water.
The downpour caused traffic jams and made it tough for people to get around, whether by car or on foot.
Thiruvananthapuram shopkeepers blame officials for drainage
The rain quickly exposed the city's ongoing drainage issues, especially on SS Kovil Road.
Shopkeepers voiced frustration at officials for not fixing these problems sooner.
Police, sanitation workers, and locals teamed up to clear blocked drains, helping a bit, but clogged drains and the neglected Amayizhanjan canal kept many areas underwater.
This kind of flooding has been a recurring headache for residents year after year.