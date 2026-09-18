IMD warns of heavy rainfall in north, east India

The IMD has also warned of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 85km per hour in the affected areas.

In Delhi and nearby cities such as Noida and Gurugram, light to moderate rainfall is expected on Friday. This could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, affecting commuters and residents.

The maximum temperature in these regions is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of about 24 degrees Celsius.