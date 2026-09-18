IMD warns of heavy rainfall in north, east India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states across India. The states likely to be affected include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Other regions on the weather department's radar are Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Jharkhand. West Bengal is also expected to witness heavy rains along with Odisha.
Weather warning
IMD warns of rain, strong winds in Delhi
The IMD has also warned of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 85km per hour in the affected areas.
In Delhi and nearby cities such as Noida and Gurugram, light to moderate rainfall is expected on Friday. This could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, affecting commuters and residents.
The maximum temperature in these regions is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, with a minimum temperature of about 24 degrees Celsius.
Thunderstorm warning
Yellow alert issued for several districts in UP
A yellow alert has been issued for rain and thunderstorms in several parts of Uttar Pradesh.
The districts under alert include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, among others.
Other districts on the list are Saharanpur, Hapur, Kheri, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Mahamaya Nagar, Etawah, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Rae Bareli, Hardoi, Unnao, Hamirpur, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Deoria, Mainpuri, and Gorakhpur.
Rainfall alert
Heavy rainfall expected in Bihar
The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts in Bihar.
These include West Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, East Champaran, Gaya, Jehanabad, Bhojpur, Patna, Buxar, Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Saharsa, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, and Begusarai.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Jharkhand.