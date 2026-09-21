Heavy rainfall forecast in Telangana; 5 dead in Kerala landslides
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a multi-day warning for Telangana, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next few days. The weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify. The forecast also includes thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of about 40-50km/h in isolated areas of Telangana.
Kerala disaster
Five dead, 2 missing in Kerala
Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Kerala has caused landslides and flash floods, killing five people and leaving two missing, PTI reported, citing the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.
The incidents have been reported from Idukki, Kottayam districts, and Malappuram's Nilambur area.
Chief Minister VD Satheesan has ordered hourly assessments of the situation as rain intensified.
Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Vigneswari IAS also held a meeting with district collectors to review local conditions and take necessary measures.
Fatal incidents
Mudslide incidents in Idukki, Kottayam districts
In Idukki district, a mudslide killed two people and injured another woman in Kottakamboor. The victims were identified as Balakrishnan (40) and Chinnu (36).
In Kottayam district, a separate mudslide claimed the life of Sangeetha Arul Lal (35) from Tamil Nadu. She was traveling on a scooter when the incident occurred near Velathussery in Theekkoi.
Flood aftermath
Flash floods swept away 5 people in Malappuram
On Sunday, in Malappuram's Nilambur area, flash floods in the Kottapuzha River swept away five people who entered the river for a bath.
One person was rescued while two bodies were recovered by fire and rescue teams.
The Chief Minister has directed immediate deployment of a special Disaster Management Force team to Nilambur-Amarambalam area for rescue operations.
Weather warning
Orange alert issued for Kottayam, Idukki
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kottayam and Idukki as rainfall intensified.
An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rain, with 11-20cm of rainfall expected.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has warned that isolated heavy rain is likely across the state till September 24, along with thunderstorms.
Authorities are monitoring vulnerable areas and have advised residents to stay alert due to possible landslides, flash floods, and sudden rises in river levels.