Heavy rainfall forecast in Telangana; 5 dead in Kerala landslides

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Kerala has caused landslides and flash floods, killing five people and leaving two missing, PTI reported, citing the Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

The incidents have been reported from Idukki, Kottayam districts, and Malappuram's Nilambur area.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan has ordered hourly assessments of the situation as rain intensified.

Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Vigneswari IAS also held a meeting with district collectors to review local conditions and take necessary measures.