Heavy rains in North India; red alert in Uttarakhand
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across North India on Sunday. Uttarakhand is likely to bear the brunt, with a red alert issued for isolated extremely heavy showers. The weather system responsible for this spell is weakening, but its impact will continue to keep central and northern India wet. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also predicted across several states.
Weather forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in Uttarakhand, UP and Haryana
Uttarakhand is expected to receive the heaviest rainfall on Sunday, with IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rain and isolated extremely heavy showers. This comes after a similar weather pattern was observed on September 26.
Himachal Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience heavy rains in isolated areas, while eastern UP, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh may see isolated heavy showers.
Weather impact
Thunderstorms likely in several northern states
The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 40-50km/h over parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
Eastern UP, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Telangana may witness thunderstorms with slightly lower wind speeds of 30-40km/h.
The ongoing wet spell is being caused by a depression that formed over northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh.
Pilgrimage update
Char Dham Yatra suspended due to bad weather
In Uttarakhand, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from Saturday afternoon to Sunday after the Meteorological Centre and State Emergency Operation Centre issued a red alert.
Prajapati Nautiyal, Officer on Special Duty for Char Dham Yatra, stated the decision was made for pilgrim safety.
"Therefore, prioritizing the safety of pilgrims and in accordance with the directives of the Garhwal Commissioner, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended from this afternoon until tomorrow, September 27, 2026," Nautiyal said.
Safety measures
Helicopter services for Kedarnath Yatra suspended
Helicopter services for the Kedarnath Yatra have also been suspended due to bad weather.
Rudraprayag district has been put on high alert after IMD's warning.
District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said that despite heavy rain and storms last night, no untoward incidents have been reported so far.
He urged tourists to avoid risky activities like taking selfies near riverbanks due to past incidents of injuries and fatalities.