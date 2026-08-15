Heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh kills 4, 5 soldiers missing
India
Heavy rain hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, causing a landslide in Upper Subansiri district that killed four people at a road construction site: Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari, and Babul Ali.
Around the same time, a flash flood swept away two army shelters in Dibang Valley's Pasu Pani Camp, leaving five soldiers missing.
Dibang Valley search for 5 soldiers
Search operations are still underway. Local police and disaster response teams rushed to the Pasu Pani Army Camp in Dibang Valley, while army units with volunteers are searching for the missing soldiers: Havaldar Upendar, Kundan, Vinod, Aditya, and Samunda.
Two other soldiers were rescued from the camp area. Teams are pushing through tough conditions to bring everyone home safely.