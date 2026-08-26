Heavy rain in Gurugram strands school busses, causes traffic jams
Heavy rain hit Gurugram on Tuesday, causing waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram and massive traffic jams.
Viral clips showed school busses stuck for hours near Subhash Chowk, leaving parents worried.
Frustrated residents like Neha, who has lived in Gurugram for 17 years, wondered why the "Millennium City" still cannot handle heavy rains despite paying taxes and hoping for better infrastructure.
Opposition blames Haryana government
Opposition leaders wasted no time blaming the Haryana government for not fixing these recurring problems.
Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda pointed to poor drainage despite sky-high property prices.
Former MP Brijendra Singh criticized Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over Gurugram and Faridabad's poor infrastructure, while Congress leader and former Gurugram Rural district women's president Sheilza Bhatia questioned why local MP Rao Inderjit Singh has stayed silent during yet another city crisis.