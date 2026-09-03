Heavy rain injures 8 railway workers, disrupts West Bengal
West Bengal's Wednesday took a hit as heavy rain and thunderstorms caused major disruptions: think flooded streets, landslides, and damaged structures.
In Darjeeling, a toy train car shed gave way under the relentless downpour, leaving at least eight railway workers injured (thankfully, they got local treatment).
Kolkata wasn't spared either, with waterlogging making it tough to get around in areas like Park Circus and Behala for a second day in a row.
IMD forecasts showers next 2 days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is calling for more showers over the next two days, though it should ease up a bit as the weather system shifts west.
Andal landslide cuts off 20 villages
A landslide triggered by abandoned and closed mines hit Andal in Paschim Bardhaman.
The Bhadul Bridge over Dwarakeswar River was submerged, cutting off at least 20 villages.
With rivers swelling fast, especially after Damodar Valley Corporation released extra water, flood risk is rising across South Bengal.
Birbhum's Sriniketan saw the highest rainfall at 263mm; Burnpur recorded 214mm and Kolkata's Alipur recorded 127mm.