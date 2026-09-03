Heavy rain injures 8 railway workers, disrupts West Bengal

West Bengal's Wednesday took a hit as heavy rain and thunderstorms caused major disruptions: think flooded streets, landslides, and damaged structures.

In Darjeeling, a toy train car shed gave way under the relentless downpour, leaving at least eight railway workers injured (thankfully, they got local treatment).

Kolkata wasn't spared either, with waterlogging making it tough to get around in areas like Park Circus and Behala for a second day in a row.